Godfall is coming to Xbox and Steam in a couple of weeks

After a lengthy stint as a PlayStation and Epic Games Store exclusive title, Godfall will officially be coming to Xbox consoles and Steam in a couple of weeks. As announced in a new tweet, the game will be arriving on both Xbox One and Xbox Series, reflecting the PS4 and PS5 launches that are already out there.

With Godfall set to land on these new platforms on April 7, it's also noted that all former updates and DLC, and the upcoming Exalted Update, will also be available to acquire, with everything since the November 2020 release able to playthrough in one package as part of the Godfall: Ultimate Edition.

Take a look at the Xbox trailer for Godfall below.