G.I. Joe Snake Eyes game has started the pre-production phase

Atomic Arcade is currently working on a G.I. Joe game, but instead of doing one about the franchise, this one is focused on the coolest character of them all: Snake Eyes. There wasn't a young boy in the 80s who didn't want to become a ninja after watching Snake Eyes kick Cobra's tanks and fighter jets to metal scrap.

And now the team has announced that the project is moving forward, stating that the game has left the concept phase and that pre-production has officially started:

"We recently hosted the leadership team from Wizards of the Coast here at our Raleigh, North Carolina studio to share our progress over the past year and half developing the concept for the GI Joe Snake Eyes Game and we are incredibly proud and excited to share that we have officially moved out of our Concept phase and started the Pre-Production phase of development!"

The goal is to make Snake Eyes a true AAA experience, and the team explains what will happen next:

"This next phase, Pre-Production, will be focused on getting the game and team ready for full Production and then release. We will be working on many important things like finalizing development pipelines, identifying and hitting visual and performance targets, and culminating in a vertical slice milestone that will demonstrate a final quality cross-section of gameplay loops, technology, features, mechanics, art, and audio that will be part of the final version of the game. The team has worked incredibly hard to get to this point and we couldn't be more proud of the work we have done and the game we are making!"

We assume the finished game is still at least two years away, but at least it's nice to know that we're getting a Snake Eyes game in the future.