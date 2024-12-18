Ghunter's weird fantasy world was inspired by the works of Terry Pratchett

While George R.R. Martin and J.R.R. Tolkien can give you epic battles and deep, intricate lore, if you come to fantasy for wackiness that still manages to reel you in for fantastic storytelling, then you look to Terry Pratchett. Or, if you want a game that does just that, you might want to look at Ghunter.

The game from Tiny Tavern sees you as a gnome hunter, culling the local beasties to make dishes for your tavern. At the BIG Conference in Bilbao, we caught up with a couple of the developers, who explained where this idea came from and how the world works.

"Our idea was we want a gnome that is cooking creatures alive, so we sort of like retroactively went, well we need a really weird world to explain that," said Arturo L. Escribano, narrative designer at Tiny Tavern. "So we thought, alright, Terry Pratchett is a very weird writer, and we decided, why don't we have a witch who's brewing a cauldron, and then on one of the potatoes, like there's a bit of mold, and there's a mushroom forest where gnomes are there, and yeah, then why is there a cheese plant you can chop up and, you know, use to kill a creature? No one's going to question that."

"You're on a potato in a big cauldron in a witch's stew, suddenly it all sort of like falls into place. And then we thought, well, we want to make it important, so we went, well, there's already like some religious elements there, so it's like making plates is the most holy thing you can do in this game."

The world certainly seems interesting, but if you want to find out more about the gameplay, check out our full interview on Ghunter below: