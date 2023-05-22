Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghost of Tsushima sells 1 million copies in Japan

This makes it the most popular Western title in the country after Minecraft.

Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima has sold a million copies in Japan, making it one of the most successful Western games in the country.

In fact, this means that the open-world action RPG is the biggest Western game in the country since Minecraft. Often, it's hard for a Western game to be big in Japan, but it seems that Ghost of Tsushima's cultural influences taken from the country have allowed it to be a big success over there.

Over in the West, Ghost of Tsushima proved to be an immensely popular game as well, earning praise from fans and critics alike. Hopefully, we'll see some sort of sequel announcement soon considering the game's popularity.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

