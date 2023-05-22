Ghost of Tsushima sells 1 million copies in Japan

HQ

Sony has announced that Ghost of Tsushima has sold a million copies in Japan, making it one of the most successful Western games in the country.

In fact, this means that the open-world action RPG is the biggest Western game in the country since Minecraft. Often, it's hard for a Western game to be big in Japan, but it seems that Ghost of Tsushima's cultural influences taken from the country have allowed it to be a big success over there.

Over in the West, Ghost of Tsushima proved to be an immensely popular game as well, earning praise from fans and critics alike. Hopefully, we'll see some sort of sequel announcement soon considering the game's popularity.