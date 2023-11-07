Get to know Kazuma Kiryu from Like a Dragon Gaiden

HQ

It's time for a brand new Like a Dragon adventure on Thursday when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Here we once again gets to play as Kazuma Kiryu, who this time goes undercover by the codename Joryu.

If you haven't played any of the previous main Yakuza titles, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega thinks it's about time we get a proper introduction of Kazuma Kiryu, and that is exactly what we're getting in a new trailer.

Check it out below and don't forget to read our review.