Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Get to know Kazuma Kiryu from Like a Dragon Gaiden

Who is this Joryu guy, he does look familiar...?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's time for a brand new Like a Dragon adventure on Thursday when Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Here we once again gets to play as Kazuma Kiryu, who this time goes undercover by the codename Joryu.

If you haven't played any of the previous main Yakuza titles, Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and Sega thinks it's about time we get a proper introduction of Kazuma Kiryu, and that is exactly what we're getting in a new trailer.

Check it out below and don't forget to read our review.

HQ
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Related texts



Loading next content