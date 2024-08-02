Get another look at Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed in action

HQ

Considering it is slated to make its debut on September 24, it should come as no surprise that Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed just made an appearance at the THQ Nordic Showcase in the form of a brand new trailer.

This slate of footage gave us another glimpse at the platforming remaster and how it has been improved ever since it originally debuted back in 2010. While you can see this for yourself in the trailer and images below, as part of a short press briefing, a few extra bits of information relating to the game were also revealed.

This includes that it will support gyroscopic controls on Switch and even PS5, and that the game will run at 60fps and 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. There will be new Trophies and Achievements to hunt, and a whole batch of additional concept art collectibles to discover too, three-times as many as was available in the original game to be exact. Lastly, it was affirmed that a Photo Mode will be present at release, so you can snap some pictures with Mickey Mouse and the rest of the gang that you meet on this platforming journey.