During last week's Gamescom, the Xbox team brought some good news to all Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots in the form of a new so-called World Update (number 18 for those keeping score), which includes several new graphical upgrades.

Fittingly, the update is focused on Germany, but also Austria and Switzerland, and in a new trailer we can check out what's been added and touched up. As usual, the update is completely free and is available now.