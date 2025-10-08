Gamereactor

Germany grants police power to shoot down drones

The new law aims to protect airspace after recent airport disruptions across Europe.

HQ

We just got the news that Germany's cabinet has finally approved a law allowing police to take down rogue drones that threaten national airspace, following recent incidents that disrupted major airports. The measure, pending parliamentary approval, permits officers to use tools ranging from lasers to signal jamming (and even firearms) when immediate danger arises. The move follows growing concerns that some drone flights over Europe may be linked to hybrid warfare tactics. With this decision, Germany joins other European nations that have recently expanded police powers to counter airborne intrusions. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

Munich, Munich, Germany - February 23, 2018: Two police officers walking // Shutterstock

