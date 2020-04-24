Gerald needs your help in new GTA Online contact missions

Gerald has encountered unwelcome resistance on the streets of Los Santos and he needs your help to take care of the rival gang pests. Gerald's Last Play offers six new contact missions, 'Make Ends Meat', 'Go Figure', 'Fast Peddling', 'Deal With It', 'Bad Companies' and 'End Product' and from April 23 through April 29, players get double RP and GTA$ for participating in either Gerald's mission predicaments or other contact tasks. Read more about the new missions here.

Will you help Gerald out by taking care of the competition solo or with friends?