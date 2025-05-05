English
George Simion wins first round of Romanian presidential rerun

Hard-right leader to face centrist Nicusor Dan in May 18 runoff.

The latest news on Romania. We now know that George Simion, a hard-right eurosceptic, has secured 41% of votes in Romania's presidential election rerun, positioning himself ahead of Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan.

The result follows the annulment of last year's vote over alleged Russian interference and signals growing nationalist sentiment in Eastern Europe. His victory could strain Romania's ties within the EU and NATO, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

Bucharest, Romania. 24th Oct, 2024: George Simion, president of Alliance for Romanians Unification (AUR) and candidate for the presidency of Romania, attends the procession of Saint Demetrius the New // Shutterstock

