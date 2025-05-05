George Simion wins first round of Romanian presidential rerun

HQ

The latest news on Romania . We now know that George Simion, a hard-right eurosceptic, has secured 41% of votes in Romania's presidential election rerun, positioning himself ahead of Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan.

The result follows the annulment of last year's vote over alleged Russian interference and signals growing nationalist sentiment in Eastern Europe. His victory could strain Romania's ties within the EU and NATO, so it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.