Gen V Season 2 has wrapped filming

Gen V - the spinoff series based on The Boys - has wrapped on the filming of its second season. The next series of the show is expected to arrive next year, and will be a gap filler between The Boys Season 4 and Season 5.

The show wrapping filming was confirmed by actor Derek Luh, who plays one half of Jordan Li alongside London Thor. Luh posted a few pictures on his Instagram account revealing that filming was indeed done. There's still no release date on Gen V Season 2 besides it coming out next year, and as there's probably a lot of post-production work to be done with super powers and whatnot, it could be some time before we see it.

Gen V Season 2 has already faced significant challenges after the loss of Chance Perdomo, who passed away earlier this year. His role has not been recast, and so we'll have to see how the writers have managed to get around his tragic departure.