Gearbox lays out what to expect from Borderlands 4 over the few months

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Gearbox has been quite eager to share the wider plans for Borderlands 4 and what content will eventually be coming to the game, but now that the first DLC Vault Hunter has arrived in C4SH, the developer is honing its focus and shining a closer spotlight on its plans for the rest of the spring.

A mini roadmap has been shared, which explains what will be introduced in Update 1.6 through 1.8. Long story short, expect technical improvements and a sprinkling of new content, most of which is free besides from Bounty Pack 3 when that arrives in late June.

The next update brings Version 1.6 of the game on April 30, and this will be a smaller-scale patch that focuses on bug-fixing and quality-of-life improvements. C4SH is being monitored in case it needs further tuning and there are plans to increase World Event and World Boss spawn rates so that there are more opportunities to farm for quality loot. This will be the first of three free updates.

Version 1.7 will be the next free update, with this adding another Raid Boss encounter. The exact name of this boss has yet to be revealed, but if you do defeat them, you may be rewarded with a new Pearlescent weapon, four new Legendary items, or five new Class Modes (one for each Vault Hunter). This patch will land in late May.

Late June will then bring Version 1.8, which has both a free and paid element. For the free content, there will be a new Takedown described as "Borderlands 4's most extreme endgame challenge", offering tons of enemies, a midway and final boss, and also the chance to snag a new Pearlescent weapon and nine new Legendary Items. There will even be three weapon skins, one Vault Hunter skin that can be used by all characters, and an Echo-4 drone skin too, for those who complete the accompanying challenges.

As for the paid Bounty Pack 3, which arrives on the same day as Version 1.8, this adds a new mission with three minibosses and a final boss, new Legendary and Pearlescent gear, a Vault Card with 24 cosmetics and four pieces of rerollable gear, a new vehicle, a new Vault Hunter skin, and an Echo-4 drone skin too.

Beyond these plans, later in 2026 we can expect shared character progression and cross-platform saves, as well as at least two more Bounty Packs, and more.