Gearbox hit with layoffs after Embracer sale

Yet another sad day for the gaming industry as we once again have to report on layoffs hitting a big studio. This one was a tad more expected, as people losing jobs is an unfortunate by-product of big company sales.

Recently, we reported that Gearbox Software had been sold by Embracer to 2K. Following that sale, it seems some major restructuring has been done. In a statement to Eurogamer, Gearbox wrote the following:

"As we strive towards our mission to entertain the world, we are grateful that our talent and capability are of interest to you and your audience. The Embracer Group will continue to report on their restructuring program that impacted some parts of Gearbox today that are not tied to the development of Gearbox Software games. Thank you for granting us the space to remain focused on our people and in our handling of the situation with compassion and manage the process, balancing between our present duty and a commitment to our future."

So far, we don't have numbers on how many people have been let go, but it doe seem like a lot as PR manager Jennifer Locke made reference to "countless others" when she revealed she had lost her job.