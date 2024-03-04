English
The Garfield Movie

Garfield gets into the life of crime in new The Garfield Movie trailer

The film debuts in May.

While many of you are likely still in the Dune: Part Two mood after Denis Villenueve's latest action-epic arrived in cinemas and took the world by storm, Sony Pictures wants to remind everyone about one of its biggest films planned for this year.

A new trailer for The Garfield Movie has made its debut and it's in this new trailer that we see Chris Pratt's lasagne-loving, Monday-hating feline teaming up with Odie and his father Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) to rob a train and get up to all manner of other wacky hijinks and outings.

You can check out the new trailer for the film below, ahead of it arriving in cinemas on May 24, 2024.

The Garfield Movie

