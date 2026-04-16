Gamers would rather settle for less RAM than to buy an SSD under 1TB

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The prices for PC components, like RAM, has gone up, but not every component has the same influence when it comes to building a PC. According to WCCFTech, and reported by Digital Foundry, gamers are willing to settle for lower-capacity RAM when it comes to choosing between a low-capacity RAM and a storage drive.

RAM shows a clear impact in gaming and non-gaming workloads, yes, but storage drives contribute much more than just faster loading times. Because of this, faster SSDs are always a priority for gamers, who would rather choose a fast NVMe SSD than a traditional hard drive.

Lexar's EU General Manager, Grace Su, stated that the lower capacity RAM kits saw a decent demand as expected, but lower capacity storage drives reached a "fraction" of the demand that they expected. At the same time, users are reluctant to buy 256 GB or 512 GB SSDs, and most avoid under 1TB storage drives.

Lexar thinks that there is a valid reason for this. For gamers, it's still easier to add another RAM module than to settle for a lower-capacity SSD... that gives them inadequate space for storing their games and other data.