Gameplay has been shown off for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive has shared a first look at gameplay for the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II. The game, which is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles in 2023, will put players in the shoes of a Space Marine as they are tasked with chewing through hordes of monsters and horrors that threaten humanity.

While an exact release date has yet to be locked in, the gameplay reveal was followed by the announcement of the Collector's Edition of the game, which will include a 21-cm resin statuette of Lieutenant Titus (one of the game's characters) fighting a Tyranid, as well a 64-page hardback artbook, a steelbook, and the game with the Macragge's Chosen DLC all bundled together.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.