Game of Thrones movie to be known as Aegon's Conquest

We've known for a while that Warner Bros. was exploring how to bring the world of Game of Thrones to cinemas, ideally in a film that would look to chronicle one of the most iconic moments in Westerosi lore. Those up to speed with A Song of Ice and Fire history will know that the Targaryens aren't Westeros natives and that they instead came to the continent long ago, with the legendary king Aegon I leading the charge on his infamous dragon Balerion, the Black Dread, regarded as the largest Targaryen dragon of them all.

Considering that House of the Dragon is underway, you may have expected this piece of Westeros history to have been chronicled already but the show instead chose to focus on a more specific part of that wider novel titled Fire and Blood. And the reason is perhaps to give Aegon I's arrival more space to breathe.

Warner Bros. has now confirmed that the working title for the GoT flick is Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest, meaning we should expect to see Aegon I and Balerion causing all kinds of havoc as they establish Targaryen rule across Westeros.

Beyond this, as per Variety, the project is to be written by Beau Williamson (one of the writers of Andor). And this is all the information that has been shared as of yet, meaning we'll just have to stay tuned to hear more, even if we can expect more Game of Thrones action this summer when House of the Dragon's third season debuts in the summer.