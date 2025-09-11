FromSoftware unleashes brutal Deep of the Night update for Nightreign

HQ

Do you feel like Nightreign isn't challenging enough? Perfect — FromSoftware has cooked up an update made just for you: Deep of the Night. A brutally difficult (and according to the devs themselves, "extremely challenging") mode built for the hardcore. In short, it's for those who aren't afraid of dying.

Expect new enemy variations, relics, weapons, and plenty more when Deep of the Night drops — completely free — on September 11. So, if you've already cleared most of what the game has to offer, hate your own sanity, and feel like "I want to cry myself to sleep every night," well, then Deep of the Night might just be your jam. Check out the trailer below.