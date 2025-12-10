Frog Sqwad could be your next multiplayer game obsession

Searching for a new multiplayer game to sink your teeth into with a group of friends? If so, Panic Stations' reveal at Day of the Devs might just be worthy of your attention.

Known as Frog Sqwad, this is a slapstick and physics-based game that is all about up to eight-players coming together and leading a siege on the sewers in the name of the Swamp King. The idea is to use a slate of physics-based mechanics and gameplay features to navigate the levels and to overcome different puzzles and challenges, all while consuming food to grow in size and eventually change into a Megafrog.

The main catch is that each day in-game, you will need to satisfy the demands of the Swamp King by completing his tasks, of which if you do, you'll be rewarded with gold that can be spent on new physics toys and gadgets to give you the edge. Just don't fail, else the Swamp King might just eat you!

Frog Sqwad is regarded as the debut project from Panic Stations, a new developer that is focussed on making co-op multiplayer games. We don't yet know the firm launch date for the title beyond 2026, but what we do know is that as soon as tomorrow (December 11), you'll be able to experience a Steam Playtest for the game for a taste of what it has in store.

Check out a glimpse of Frog Sqwad below.