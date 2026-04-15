French striker Hugo Ekitike will miss World Cup 2026 after ankle injury suffered with Liverpool

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Hugo Ekitike, one of the best signings of the record-breaking spending-spree by Liverpool last summer - that ironically only made the team worse - suffered an injury during the 0-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield, eliminating them from Champions League. In the 30th minute, Ekitike had to be stretchered off in tears. He was diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The former striker from Eintracht Frankfurt has scored 17 goals in 45 appearances for the club in all competitions, but Liverpool has fallen out of form compared to last year. His absence will be felt in the last month of the season as Liverpool races with Chelsea for the fifth and final spot to enter in Champions League.

Worse for Ekitike, he will miss the World Cup in the summer. The 23-year-old made his way up from France U20 and U21 teams and was called for the first time for the senior team last August, and scored his first goal against Ukraine in November to help France qualify for World Cup.

According to RMCSport, the French national team and Liverpool are in constant contact to monitor Ekitike, who, following this diagnoses, won't play for the remaining of the season and is sure to miss World Cup with France.