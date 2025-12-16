Freddy Hardest: Z Planet may not be harder than its predecessor, but it will be the "coolest" Freddy ever

It's likely that if you know or have played Freddy Hardest you already have a lot of grey hair, or maybe even tired eyes after a lifetime of playing videogames. Because Freddy Hardest (Dinamic Multimedia, 1987) is very close to its 40th birthday, and it's going to bring the celebration forward a little with a direct sequel, Freddy Hardest: Z Planet, due for release in 2026.

Recently, we had the chance to interview the project leaders of Freddy Hardest: Z Planet at BCN Game Fest, in a full interview that you can see subtitled below.

The original title is still one of the most remembered ZX Spectrum and Amstrad games, in an era where videogame heroes were more cartoon than representation of today's action hero ideal, but Freddy adapts to the times. " Compared to the original, the first cartoon was more elegant, it looks like an old comic book," said Luis Rodriguez, co-designer of the game at Complianzen. "But now, for the new generations, we prefer to bring back Freddy as a Marvel superhero, a Marvel-DC type superhero, but with the same personality. Handsome, but somewhat cynical. It's important, but the spirit of Freddy has to be the same."

About which aspects of Freddy will remain the same and which will change in this sequel we also asked Iván Gómez, CEO of Gamez Studio, who are also in charge of the development, but it seems that the essence is to refresh the IP without forgetting those who elevated it to its throne. He had this to say about the difficulty:

"I don't know if it's the hardest, but for us it's the coolest version, because it's a dream come true for us, because for sure we grow up playing Freddy Hardest, and taking a big step in the history of Freddy Hardest for us is like a dream come true." A statement to which Dinamic CEO and executive producer Pablo Ruiz added: "It really is a key moment in my life. Freddy Hardest is Dinamic's superhero, he crosses the Spanish borders and fights all over the galaxy, all over Europe and all over the world, and 40 years later he comes back to save us again. Thank you, Freddy."

Freddy Hardest is coming to PC in 2026, at a date yet to be determined. Are you looking forward to the return of the superhero?