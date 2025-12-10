Framework joins growing list of companies increasing RAM prices

HQ

If you're not aware, the PC world is in another mini crisis right now, as DRAM prices are surging due to shortages caused by AI. With ChatGPT owner OpenAI buying RAM en masse, it's difficult for the personal consumer not to splash out on more RAM for their PCs. Adata, Corsair, G. Skill, and more are raising prices, and now Framework Desktop is joining this growing list.

The company, known for its modular computing products, has revealed (via Wccftech) that is will soon raise the price of upgrading memory in existing systems. But, Framework does promise these rises won't be as aggressive as its competitors and other large manufacturers.

Apple and Dell have come under fire for their increased prices, which can take the cost of a laptop up by more than $500 if you want to go from 16GB of RAM to 32GB, for example. The situation is getting pretty bad, to the point where if you're thinking of upgrading your PC or building a new one, it might be best just to sit back and hope the chaos ends soon.