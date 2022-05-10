Forza Horizon 6 development seems to have started

HQ

Playground Games launched Forza Horizon 5 six months ago, and has been working on improvements, support and more content ever since. But as you surely know, not all parts of the team are involved all the way during the development, and it seems like the pre-production has now started on the inevitable Forza Horizon 6.

As often is the case nowadays, the source is a job listing, where the Forza team (which is completely separate from the Fable team, who also have different premises) clearly explains:

"Playground Games is looking for a Level Designer to join our Forza Horizon team. As a member of the design team on a AAA title, you'll take responsibility for large sections of the game's level design, as well as mentoring and leading junior teammates. You will be a part of the level design team on our next AAA title, responsible for creating fun, playable gameplay experiences."

Of course, it's not entirely out of the question that the Forza developers will do something completely different, but considering the huge success of Forza Horizon 5 - we are betting on a proper sequel. If it actually is Forza Horizon 6, which part of the world would you like to explore on four wheels next?

Thanks XGP