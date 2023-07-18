Forza Horizon 5 is getting cars from Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo next month

HQ

For reasons probably related to the founding of Italian-American car conglomerate Stellantis in 2021, four classic Italians brands have been missing in Forza Horizon 5 (and also other racing games recently). But as revealed during the latest Forza Monthly, it finally seems like these manufacturers are ready for some digital racing again.

The official homepage explains which ones we can expect, and when they will arrive:

"Italian Automotive celebrates its rich heritage in Horizon Mexico as Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth and Lancia all return to the festival this August. We can't wait to share more details about this incredibly exciting event in Forza Horizon 5 next month."

Surely we aren't the only ones who have been missing the Delta and Stratos, so we are definitely looking forward to this. Do you have a favorite car from these four Italian brands?

Below are four of the prize cars you'll be able to earn by participating in the Horizon Summer Party which runs i Forza Horizon 5 from Thursday, July 20 until August 17.

From left: 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 & 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT