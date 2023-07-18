Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is getting cars from Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo next month

Four classic Italian brands are confirmed to once again being playable in the Forza franchise.

HQ

For reasons probably related to the founding of Italian-American car conglomerate Stellantis in 2021, four classic Italians brands have been missing in Forza Horizon 5 (and also other racing games recently). But as revealed during the latest Forza Monthly, it finally seems like these manufacturers are ready for some digital racing again.

The official homepage explains which ones we can expect, and when they will arrive:

"Italian Automotive celebrates its rich heritage in Horizon Mexico as Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Abarth and Lancia all return to the festival this August. We can't wait to share more details about this incredibly exciting event in Forza Horizon 5 next month."

Surely we aren't the only ones who have been missing the Delta and Stratos, so we are definitely looking forward to this. Do you have a favorite car from these four Italian brands?

Below are four of the prize cars you'll be able to earn by participating in the Horizon Summer Party which runs i Forza Horizon 5 from Thursday, July 20 until August 17.

Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5
From left: 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 & 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
Forza Horizon 5Forza Horizon 5
From left: 1970 Hot Wheels Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Custom & 2022 Toyota GR86

