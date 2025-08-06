Formula Legends speeds onto PC & consoles this September

We finally know when 3DClouds' charming racing game Formula Legends will be released. The new trailer confirms that the global launch will take place on September 18 for PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch. For around $20, you'll be able to test your skills behind the wheel of a wide variety of classic racing cars — from the roaring retro beasts of the 1960s to today's sleek, aerodynamically tuned hybrid monsters.

But Formula Legends is something of a wolf in sheep's clothing. Despite its cute visuals and miniaturized tracks, there's far more than fluff under the hood. The game features authentic mechanics like tire wear, fuel management, dynamic weather, changing track conditions, and vehicle damage. In short, Formula Legends aims to be both accessible and tactically engaging — a love letter to motorsport with enough depth to keep even hardcore racing fans hooked.

A demo has been available for some time, and the latest update includes two tracks (Belgium and Hungary), three different eras, and a cockpit view — all features added in direct response to player feedback. Check out the new trailer below.

Is Formula Legends something you'll be jumping into?