Formula Legends reveals new Formula E: Electric Evolution expansion

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Formula Legends is going electric, with its brand-new Formula E: Electic Evolution expansion, heading to consoles and PC at the end of the month. It'll bring new tracks, teams, drivers, manufacturers and more from the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship onto the simcade racer developed by 3DClouds.

Electric Evolution also includes GEN1, GEN2 and GEN3 EVO race cars, as well as the addition of attack mode, pit boost, and more. It doesn't include every track from Formula E, but does bring the most iconic locations to life, including Berlin, Tokyo, London, São Paulo, Miami, Shanghai's real-world tracks. It arrives on the 30th of April for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms, with a Nintendo version launching at a later date, and will cost £7.99 GBP/ €7.99 EUR.

Francesco Bruschi, CEO at 3DClouds, said the following in a press release: "To have a series as prestigious and entertaining as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in our racing game Formula Legends is truly extraordinary. Formula E has been a fantastic partner for us and incorporating drivers, teams, tracks, cars, branding from this series and even its iconic theme has been a joy from start to finish. We hope players will enjoy our efforts bringing this unique motorsport series to life in our game."

Formula E's brand licensing and retail director Sanjay Shivaram added: "We are incredibly excited to enter Formula Legends, with its focus on the evolution of motorsport making it a perfect home for Formula E. By bringing the GEN1- GEN3EVO race cars into this stylised world, fans can experience the future of racing. We're particularly excited about the "cute" vehicles and style of racing, which sits uniquely in our gaming offering. 3D Clouds has done a great job at styling our cars to their universe, and Formula E is thrilled to join this journey."

Check out a tease of the DLC in the trailer below: