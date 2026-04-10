Formula 2 changes schedule to make up for cancelled races in the Middle East

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Formula 2, the second tier of the FIA single-seater championship, main feeder of the Formula 1, adjusts to the decisions taken by FIA about the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which were set for April before being cancelled due to the war in the Middle East. The 2026 Formula 2 season has 14 weekends, held during most of the F1 weekends.

Formula 1 2026 season was reduced from 24 to 22 weekends. The Formula 2 season won't have to be shortened, as FIA decided to move those two races in the Middle East to the next two available spaces in the F1 calendar: the Miami Grand Prix on May 3 and the Canadian Grand Prix on May 24, making it the first time Formula 2 races in North America.

The 2026 Formula 2 season started in Australia last March, Joshua Dürksen from Invicta, Noel León from Campos and Alex Dunne from Rodin Motorsport making the podium.

The move in the F2 calendar means that Colton Herta, who left IndyCar this season to join Formula 2, with the hopes of jumping into Formula 1 soon (he is also Cadillac's reserve driver) won't be able to attend the Indianapolis 500 race on May 12, which he was expected to be invited to.