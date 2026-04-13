Former World Champion in road racing Óscar Freire arrested for domestic abuse, convicted on defamation

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Óscar Freire, 50-year-old former professional cyclist, three time World Champion in road race (1999, 2001, and 2004), winner of the Milan-San Remo three times (2004, 2007, and 2010) and seven stages in La Vuelta a España, has been arrested charged on domestic abuse and later convicted of minor offense of defamation against his wife.

She claims that Freire has been controlling her, always knows where she is, and insults and harasses her. According to EFE, she stated in her complaint to the police that she believes he is planting microphones on her. The former cyclist was arrested on Sunday in Torrelavega (Cantabria).

According to EuropaPress, Freire has been convicted on a minor offense of defamation, ordered to stay nine days in a different house than her and a 200 metres restraining order during six months.

Freire and her wife married in 2003, are in a process of divorce, and have three children, two of them underage.