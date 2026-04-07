Ford's new GT Mk IV sets third fastets Nürburgring lap time ever

HQ

Ford has just secured a place in Nürburgring history. The track-only Ford GT Mk IV has officially become the third-fastest car ever to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The headline number is a blistering 6:15.977 lap time, set by factory driver Frédéric Vervisch. That result places the car behind only the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo and the Volkswagen ID.R on the all-time leaderboard.

What makes the achievement even more notable is the type of car involved. Unlike the two machines ahead of it, one a hybrid Le Mans prototype and the other an all-electric record breaker, the GT Mk IV runs a pure internal combustion engine, making it the fastest petrol-powered car ever around the legendary circuit.

The car itself is far from road legal, though. This is a track-only, ultra-limited machine, built in collaboration with Multimatic and capped at just 67 units worldwide. It features a heavily reworked twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 producing over 800 horsepower, along with a stretched chassis, race-spec suspension, and aggressive long-tail aerodynamics designed purely for lap times.

You can see it in action below.