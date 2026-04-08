Ford unveils mean-looking new F-150 Roush Nitemate

HQ

It would seem like the classic street truck is making a serious comeback, and it's louder, lower, and meaner than ever.

The 2026 Ford F-150 Roush Nitemare has been revealed as a radical performance makeover of Ford's best-selling pickup, trading off-road capability for aggressive styling and on-road handling.

Built on the standard Ford F-150, the Nitemare is essentially a factory-backed tuning package developed by Roush. It's available on XL and XLT trims, adding a substantial $22.999 upgrade cost on top of the base truck.

Roush has completely reworked the suspension with coil-overs, upgraded dampers, and thicker anti-roll bars, lowering the truck by over 7 centimeters.

It also gets a bespoke grille with integrated amber lights, a vented hood with heat extractors, and black 22-inch wheels wrapped in wide performance tires. Optional graphics and dark trim elements push the look even further into street-performance territory.