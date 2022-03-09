Florence Pugh could be joining Dune: Part 2

HQ

There's no denying that Dune was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. The sci-fi epic from director Denis Villeneuve told the story of the first part of the novel by Frank Hebert, and brought on a hugely stacked cast to portray the many main characters. The movie did so well in cinemas that it didn't take long at all for Legendary to greenlight the sequel, which will be arriving in cinemas in October next year, assuming all goes to plan.

With all eyes being on that sequel now, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter has been published, which reveals that Black Widow star Florence Pugh may be making her way to the planet of Arrakis to join the returning Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Rebecca Ferguson, and more, in the war for the desert world.

Pugh hasn't been confirmed yet, and is still in talks to join the crew of Dune: Part 2, but assuming she does land the role, the English actress will be portraying the Emperor's daughter, Princess Irulan.

Would you like to see Pugh join Villeneuve's Dune?