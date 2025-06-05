Five new free levels are being released for Astro Bot, in addition to a new updated controller

HQ

During yesterday's State of Play, Astro Bot's creator appeared and announced that the game will be expanded with five new Challenge levels along with new bots to collect this summer, including Atsu from the upcoming Ghost of Yotei along with older fan favourites. Vicious Void Galaxy will be expanded with higher difficulty designed to put players to the test in Twin-Frog Trouble, Suck It Up, Handhold Havoc, and High Inflation, the latter of which is still a secret. And for those who complete all five? Well, of course, another unannounced surprise awaits. The new levels will be released on July 10 and, as usual, will be free.

A new and updated Astro Bot-themed controller will also return later this year, as the first one proven to be a fan-favourite. The new version, called Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense, comes with a "joyful twist" regarding the touchpad, with more information promised soon.

Have you played last year's best game yet?