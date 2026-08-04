Five killed in Ukrainian strike on warehouse near Moscow

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A drone strike on a warehouse near Moscow has killed at least five people and wounded ten more in an attack from Ukraine overnight, according to Russian authorities. The region's governor did not reveal what Ukraine was targeting with its strike, but it's possible the drone attack was aiming for another facility operated by Wildberries.

Wildberries is often described as the "Russian Amazon," according to BBC News. In recent weeks, Ukraine has been carrying out strikes on warehouses operated by Wildberries, hoping to stop supply lines for the Russian military. Moscow denies that the Wildberries facilities are used as depots for the military.

Russia also launched its own strikes against Ukraine, killing four and injuring several others. Russia's defence ministry said overnight on Monday leading into Tuesday it destroyed 320 drones. According to the state emergency service in the Ukrainian province of Dnipro, a food warehouse was set on fire, with Russian strikes also injuring two people in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.