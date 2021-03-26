Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Moonglow Bay

Fishing RPG Moonglow Bay shown off at [email protected] event

So many fish...

The currently live [email protected] event is at full speed showing off a whole list of indie titles coming down the line. One of the new ones that was shown was the delightful fishing RPG/simulator Moonglow Bay that is being developed by Bunnyhug.

This title, described as a "slice-of-life fishing RPG" is coming to Xbox and PC sometime this year, and while we currently don't have an exact release date, we do have a short announcement trailer that was shown off as part of the showcase. Make sure to check out a look at the relaxing title's trailer below.

