First details on After Us developers' next project: "We are doing something completely different"

Last May saw the release of Piccolo Studio's beautiful platform adventure, After Us. An ode to nature and conservation awareness that stirred minds and hearts through its character, Gaia, who looks like a young girl with long white hair. And looking back on the feedback they've received from the community, we recently had the chance to talk to one of the co-directors of the adventure, Alexis Corominas, before he told us that they are already working on "something new, something way bigger".

Their next game aims to be a more jovial and lively experience, as their previous games seem to have taken a more reflective and melancholic path. "Our first game, Arise, a simple story, was also a melancholic game about love and feelings. The second game after us, it's about our relationship with the world as a race and the idea of legacy. We want to have fun now."

"It's our time to have fun. So we are working on something completely different. And we are very hyped with the new game because it's something that, even if it will be a Piccolo game, it will be recognizable."

In addition, the studio will explore other genres and systems outside its comfort zone: "it will be, from the gameplay and narrative perspective, a completely new turn".

But when we tried to extract more details about when this project would be presented, Corominas had to remain silent. "I don't know. I can't speak about it."

In the rest of the interview, we talk about After Us, its message about the world and global warming, and the journey of narrative AA games in the market today.