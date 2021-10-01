Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue will release this December

Thunderful and Dejima has announced that the indie firefighting game Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue will be arriving this December.

The title revolves around a young firefighter who responds to a variety of procedurally generated infernos around the city. With three minutes to save as many lives as possible, Firegirl has to use her arsenal of gadgets, including a fire axe and a high-pressure hose to douse the flames and the dangerous pyro monsters that have been causing havoc across the city.

The game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch on December 14, and ahead of that launch day, there is even a demo of the opening portion of the game available to play as part of the October Steam Next Fest event, which starts today and runs until October 7.

Check out the release date trailer for the game below.