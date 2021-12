HQ

Dejima Games upcoming Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue includes a whole lot of putting out fires, but also upgrading your character, recruiting other firefighters and uncovering a conspiracy. All while enjoying 2.5D pixel graphics and jumping on platforms.

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue launches on December 14 for PC (Steam) and is also coming for consoles next year. You can check out the launch trailer below, of what seems to be a highly original adventure.