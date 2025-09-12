LIVE
      Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

      Fire Emblem to return in 2026 with Nintendo Switch 2 title known as Fortune's Weave

      The game was announced at September's Nintendo Direct.

      Towards the end of today's Nintendo Direct, a few heavy-hitters were served up. One such example was a brand-new instalment into the Fire Emblem series, as another chapter built solely for Nintendo Switch 2 was confirmed.

      Known as Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave, this will bring back the series famed tactical RPG gameplay, and will offer what is being described as an "intertwining story" with some fan-favourite characters also making a comeback.

      Beyond what has been shown in the announcement trailer for the game, all that we know is that Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave will be launching sometime in 2026.

