Final round of the Euroleague, standings and scenarios at the end of the regular season
EuroLeague matches on Thuesday April 16 and Friday April 17.
The final matchday of the Euroleague regular season begins today Thursday April 17, round 38, with some teams battling for the last play-off options and continue their season in Europe.
In the Euroleague, the best six teams qualify for play-offs, and teams ranked 7-10 qualify for play-ins. The top 5 spots have secured the play-offs (Olympiacos, Valencia, Real Madrid, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Fenerbhaçe), and Zalgiris, Panathinaikos, and Crvena Zvezda are fighting for the final play-off spot, with Zalgiris having the best deal: if they win against Paris, they will secure the sixth spot. Panathinaikos would only finish sixth if they win Anadolu Efes and Zalgiris and Monaco both lose.
Meanwhile, Barcelona and Dubai will fight for the last position of the play-ins (10th seed), with Barcelona having the edge: only a defeat against Bayern and a victory of Dubai over Valencia would eliminate them. Dubai would only finised tenth if they win and Barcelona loses.
EuroLeague games on Thursday, April 16
- Lyon Villeurbanne vs. Fenerbahce: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST
- Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:05 CEST, 19:05 BST
- Olympiacos vs. Milan: 20:15 CEST. 19:15 BST
- Partizan vs. Baskonia: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
- Real Madrid vs. Crvena Zvezda: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST
EuroLeague games on Friday, April 17
- Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Paris Basketball: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST
- AS Monaco vs. Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST
- Dubai Basketball vs. Valencia Basket: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST
- Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens vs. Anadolu Efes Istanbul: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST
- FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern Munich: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST
EuroLeague standings before round 38 with win-loss ratio:
- Olympiacos (25-12)
- Valencia Basket (24-13)
- Real Madrid (23-14)
- Hapoel Tel Aviv (23-14)
- Fenerbahçe (23-14)
- Žalgiris (22-15)
- Crvena Zvezda (21-16)
- Panathinaikos (21-16)
- AS Monaco (21-16)
- Barcelona (20-17)
- Dubai (19-18)
- Maccabi Tel Aviv (18-19)
- Bayern Munich (17-20)
- Milano (17-20)
- Paris (15-22)
- Partizan (15-22)
- Baskonia (13-24)
- Virtus Bologna (13-24)
- Anadolu Efes (12-25)
- Lyon-Villeurbanne (8-29)