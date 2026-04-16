Final round of the Euroleague, standings and scenarios at the end of the regular season

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The final matchday of the Euroleague regular season begins today Thursday April 17, round 38, with some teams battling for the last play-off options and continue their season in Europe.

In the Euroleague, the best six teams qualify for play-offs, and teams ranked 7-10 qualify for play-ins. The top 5 spots have secured the play-offs (Olympiacos, Valencia, Real Madrid, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Fenerbhaçe), and Zalgiris, Panathinaikos, and Crvena Zvezda are fighting for the final play-off spot, with Zalgiris having the best deal: if they win against Paris, they will secure the sixth spot. Panathinaikos would only finish sixth if they win Anadolu Efes and Zalgiris and Monaco both lose.

Meanwhile, Barcelona and Dubai will fight for the last position of the play-ins (10th seed), with Barcelona having the edge: only a defeat against Bayern and a victory of Dubai over Valencia would eliminate them. Dubai would only finised tenth if they win and Barcelona loses.

EuroLeague games on Thursday, April 16



Lyon Villeurbanne vs. Fenerbahce: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Virtus Bologna: 20:05 CEST, 19:05 BST



Olympiacos vs. Milan: 20:15 CEST. 19:15 BST



Partizan vs. Baskonia: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



Real Madrid vs. Crvena Zvezda: 20:45 CEST, 19:45 BST



EuroLeague games on Friday, April 17



Zalgiris Kaunas vs. Paris Basketball: 19:00 CEST, 18:00 BST



AS Monaco vs. Hapoel IBI Tel Aviv: 19:30 CEST, 18:30 BST



Dubai Basketball vs. Valencia Basket: 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST



Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens vs. Anadolu Efes Istanbul: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST



FC Barcelona vs. FC Bayern Munich: 20:30 CEST, 19:30 BST



EuroLeague standings before round 38 with win-loss ratio:



Olympiacos (25-12)

Valencia Basket (24-13)

Real Madrid (23-14)

Hapoel Tel Aviv (23-14)

Fenerbahçe (23-14)

Žalgiris (22-15)

Crvena Zvezda (21-16)

Panathinaikos (21-16)

AS Monaco (21-16)

Barcelona (20-17)

Dubai (19-18)

Maccabi Tel Aviv (18-19)

Bayern Munich (17-20)

Milano (17-20)

Paris (15-22)

Partizan (15-22)

Baskonia (13-24)

Virtus Bologna (13-24)

Anadolu Efes (12-25)

Lyon-Villeurbanne (8-29)

