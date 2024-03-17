Final Fantasy VII: Remake's leading ladies get ripped with the help of a few mods

HQ

The PC modding community is effortlessly creative. Throughout the years talented individuals have created fantastic ways to enhance and improve already beloved games, and this has happened once again now with Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Nexus Mods has a collection of mods available that turn the game's leading ladies, Aerith Gainsborough, Tifa, and Yuffie (from Intergrade) into bodybuilders, and each of the mods have absolutely hilarious names to boot. The Aerith mod is known as Aerith Gains Bro, the Tifa one is called Beefa, and Yuffie's goes by Buffie.

Each of the mods have been created by FudgeX02, so we can direct our thanks and praises to them for their brilliant efforts.

Thanks, PC Gamer.