Final Fantasy VII: Remake launches with "streamlined progression features" for Switch 2 and Xbox

HQ

On January 22, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade will finally be released for both Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X, and it has also been confirmed that the entire trilogy will be coming to these formats along PlayStation 5.

We already know that the Switch 2 version of Remake in particular has been highly praised by those who got to see the game during Gamescom, and it stands to reason that the significantly more powerful Xbox Series X will be able to run it without any issues. But apparently there are also a couple of "brand-new streamlined progression features," which have now been confirmed via Instagram to make it easier to play for newcomers or those who simply don't want a challenge and just want to follow the story. These are:



Always have maximum HP and MP



Always deal 9,999 damage to enemies



Always have max number of items (with some exceptions)



Easier difficulty levels always tend to annoy some people, but it's important to remember that it's a choice, and those who want to can of course play exactly as the developers intended.