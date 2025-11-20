Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade is almost 100GB for Switch 2

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 for Switch 2 is unusual in several ways, not least because it is one of the largest games for the format, and also because it is a third-party title that is not available on Game Key Card. The game is around 60 gigabytes in size with accompanying DLC, but the fact is that it will be tiny compared to Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade.

Via X, Square Enix has now announced that these are the sizes for the role-playing game:



Standard Edition: 90GB to 95GB



Limited Early Purchase Edition/Digital Deluxe: 93.8GB to 99GB



In other words, Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade will take up nearly half of the Switch 2's storage space, and consequently, it will not be able to fit on a cartridge, whose maximum size is 64 gigabytes. January 22 is the release date for Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X.