Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade demo now launched for Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X

On January 22, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X owners will finally get to play Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade. But luckily, you won't have to wait until then to see how it looks and works on both formats - there's already a playable demo available to enjoy.

And it's not a small one either. In fact, we get to try out the entire first chapter ("the mako reactor bombing mission"), and you'll be able to continue with your save file in the finished game if you purchase it later. The demo is 9 gigabytes for Switch 2 and 20 gigabytes for Xbox Series S/X, and everyone who downloads and plays will be rewarded with the Revival Earrings and Survival Set items.

If you want to refresh your memory a bit about what the game looks and feels like, we also have a fresh demo trailer to share, which you can find below.