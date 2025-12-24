Final Fantasy IX anime targeting 2028 release

HQ

In 2021, it was announced that Square Enix's hit RPG Final Fantasy IX would be getting an anime adaptation. The studio that was initially signed on to do that adaptation, Cyber Group Studios, shut down earlier this year. However, it seems now that a new studio is taking up work on the series.

This comes from French magazine Écran Total (via RPGSite). In the report, it is said that Euro Visual will now be handling the adaptation, with plans for a release in 2028.

It'll be a 2D animated show, primarily aimed at children between 6 and 13. It'll run for 13 episodes consisting of 22 minutes each. The plot description is as follows:

"Mel, Kolm, Luciola, Théa, Fala, and Doc, children of the hero Bibi, are the last black mages of the four continents. Today, they live happily in the city of Alexandria, guarded by its rather friendly, though sometimes very curious, inhabitants. Unfortunately, this peaceful existence was not to last... One day, Koln discovers Mel, frozen like a statue, in the inn where he works. Could this be the tragic legacy of their father catching up with them?"