Filming of This is Spinal Tap 2 has begun

One of the most legendary films of the 80s is getting a sequel, and we've now received the news that filming has just begun - almost exactly 40 years after the original hit theaters.
Of course, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest will be reprising their iconic roles, but we will also see a number of other celebrities make surprise appearances. These include Elton John, Paul McCartney and Garth Brooks.
From what we hear, This is Spinal Tap 2 will be about the band reuniting after a 15-year break to play one last concert together.
Are you ready for This is Spinal Tap 2?