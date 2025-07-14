Filming of the new Harry Potter series has begun

HQ

The drums of production have started beating for HBO's ambitious Harry Potter series - filming got underway in the UK this summer. The first official image has been released, showing Dominic McLaughlin as eleven-year-old Harry (see below), and excitement is already sky-high. Arabella Stanton takes on the role of Hermione, while Alastair Stout plays Ron - the new trio is officially in place.

In addition, John Lithgow has taken on the role of Dumbledore, Nick Frost steps into Hagrid's giant boots, Paapa Essiedu will play Snape, and Janet McTeer is Professor McGonagall. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod seem thoroughly fired up, judging by press statements that praise both the script and the cast.

The premiere is planned for 2027 (some sources said 2026, but the latest updates point to 2027), and the series is expected to span at least a decade - with one season per book. J.K. Rowling has reviewed the first script (the first two episodes) and tweeted that it's "SO, SO, SO GOOD" - reassuring news for fans, even though her involvement continues to stir up controversy.

In short: this is shaping up to be so much more than just a nostalgia trip. HBO is going all-in, and for fans of the books, there's likely a lot to look forward to. Fingers crossed.