Ferrari's last chance: what needs to happen to pass McLaren in the final F1 race of the year

The Formula 1 season comes to an end this weekend in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen already crowned himself as World Champion weeks ago, but the Constructors standing is still at stake, with Ferrari 21 below McLaren, giving them a small -but real- chance of passing them at the very last minute.

There are 44 points at stake this weekend (no sprint race in Abu Dhabi) and McLaren's pilots Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris would just need to finish first to secure the title. If either one of them wins, that would be enough, even if Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are finish second and third.

So, what would need to happen for Ferrari to pass McLaren?

Ferrari's only hope needs for something very rare to happen: that only one of McLaren drivers scores.

A perfect sceneario for Ferrari, with both Sainz and Leclerc finisihing first and second and scoring the fastest lap -scoring 44 points- wouldn't be enough if McLaren's drivers finish third and fifth.

If one McLaren driver doesn't score, and the other finishes second, Ferrari would need to occupy the first and third spots of the pdoum. And if the scoring McLaren finishes third, one Ferrari would need to win and the other would need to finish no lower than fourth, or fifth with the fastest lap.

Everything will be decided on Sunday December 8, at 2 PM CET (one hour less in UK time) when the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place.