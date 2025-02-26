Fear Street: Prom Queen is coming to Netflix in May

Netflix has really hit the jackpot with the Fear Street series. Ever since it debuted a few movies in this franchise back in 2021, we've seen the streamer follow up by doubling down on it with additional entries. One such example of this is arriving in the spring and is known as Fear Street: Prom Queen.

This film will take us back to Shadyside to experience a harrowing tale of how several girls start disappearing during their prom queen campaigns, after a surprising and unexpected outsider joins the effort. Needless to say, things are set to get pretty bloody.

The full synopsis for Fear Street: Prom Queen is as follows: "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

The movie will be premiering on Netflix on May 23, something that was recently affirmed in a new trailer.