Fear Effect suddenly available on PS4, PS5, Switch, and Steam

Like a bolt from the blue and without any prior warning, Fear Effect has suddenly dropped on modern platforms — PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. A true cult classic originally released almost exactly 25 years ago, it can now be yours for just under ten bucks.

What makes the release unusual is the complete lack of an official announcement. None of the parties involved have stepped forward to promote the game — instead, they simply shadowdropped it straight into our laps.

Still, both nostalgic fans and curious newcomers now have the chance to experience the cel-shaded adventure once again. For its time, it was groundbreaking — not least for its sheer size. Spread across four CD-ROMs crammed full of cinematic cutscenes, it was undeniably cool back then. Sure, controls and gameplay left a lot to be desired, but who cared when you were sitting there, wide-eyed and mesmerized? Fear Effect was, and remains, a genuine cult classic.

Did you play Fear Effect back in the day? And what are your fondest memories of the game?