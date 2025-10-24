Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Fatshark teases new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide class in 10 Years of Tide events

There are special events for both Vermintide and Darktide marking this anniversary.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been ten years since Fatshark first unleashed the Ubersreik five on the world, and while we might not be playing the original Vermintide anymore, years later we're still killing rats and Chaos worshippers in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

To celebrate 10 Years of Tide, Fatshark has unveiled what it calls a special roadmap to show what's coming in both its fantasy and sci-fi horde-based co-op action games. As of right now, you can check out two special events in the games. Geheimnisnacht has once more taken over Vermintide 2, and the Stolen Rations community event allows players to decide Tertium's fate in Darktide.

Then, on the 11th of November, we'll get the reveal for the new class coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. There's no tease of what we might see, but you can be sure the clued-in community can take a guess as what's coming. Also in November, on the 28th a new map arrives in Vermintide 2, which reimagines one of the most popular maps from the first game.

December brings more events, with Darktide getting a free update and new Operation mission, while Vermintide 2 has its usual Gifts of the Wolf Father event.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Related texts

0
Warhammer 40,000: DarktideScore

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Fatshark is back with the latest addition in the 'Tide' series, which takes players to a grimy and dark Hive City.



Loading next content