Fatshark teases new Warhammer 40,000: Darktide class in 10 Years of Tide events

It has been ten years since Fatshark first unleashed the Ubersreik five on the world, and while we might not be playing the original Vermintide anymore, years later we're still killing rats and Chaos worshippers in Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

To celebrate 10 Years of Tide, Fatshark has unveiled what it calls a special roadmap to show what's coming in both its fantasy and sci-fi horde-based co-op action games. As of right now, you can check out two special events in the games. Geheimnisnacht has once more taken over Vermintide 2, and the Stolen Rations community event allows players to decide Tertium's fate in Darktide.

Then, on the 11th of November, we'll get the reveal for the new class coming to Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. There's no tease of what we might see, but you can be sure the clued-in community can take a guess as what's coming. Also in November, on the 28th a new map arrives in Vermintide 2, which reimagines one of the most popular maps from the first game.

December brings more events, with Darktide getting a free update and new Operation mission, while Vermintide 2 has its usual Gifts of the Wolf Father event.